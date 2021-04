Riverboat Rye

American Rye Whiskey

750 ml

Sourced whiskey from Indiana with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% barley, this whiskey is the younger sibling of the Redemption Rye Whiskey. It is also bottled at a lower 80 proof instead of 92. Aged for 2 years, this is a rye that is priced to mix or shoot.