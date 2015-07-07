Ritual Brewing Extra Red
Irish Red Ale
6 Bottles
Our complex Extra Red malt bill includes Maris Otter & the best North American 2-Row malt backed up with a judicious dose of Rye along with 5 other malt varieties, making Extra Red a multi-experience.
Our complex Extra Red malt bill includes Maris Otter & the best North American 2-Row malt backed up with a judicious dose of Rye along with 5 other malt varieties, making Extra Red a multi-experience.
This fragrant ale imparts an initial blast of glorious hop aroma that gives way to sweet toasty malts in a zesty citrus profile. It then takes it up 10 notches with a complex melange of hops.
This Imperial Oat Stout has a massive wall of flavor & is so dark it actually absorbs light! Ten unique malts plus oats give this complex beer a silkiness you must experience. Grab a cigar as well!