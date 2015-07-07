Smirnoff Ice
Screwdriver
6 Bottles 11.2 oz
Keep things fun with the classic taste of Smirnoff Ice Screwdriver. With its crisp taste and bubbly finish, Smirnoff Ice Screwdriver features natural orange flavor. Lightly carbonated, this drink has the classic flavor of a screwdriver with a tart and tangy citrus kick. Enjoy chilled and drink responsibly. Smirnoff Ice Signature Screwdriver has a 4.5% ABV. One of the most popular malt beverages in the nation, Smirnoff Ice has been a staple of get-togethers and parties since 1999.