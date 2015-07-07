Goose Ridge Vineyards
G3 Red Blend
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine mix of ripe fruit and sweet oak, the '08 Goose Ridge Red Wine show just how well winemakers can fashion their wines; well balanced on all fronts.
