Rich and Rare
Canadian Whisky
750 ml
The Rich and Rare brand dates back to the 1940's and the Toronto distillery Gooderham & Worts. It is now bottled in the US under the supervision of world renowned Canadian Whisky make Drew Mayville.
Rich & Rare Apple Whiskey offers brilliant apple aromas and a nuance of spice on the nose. Crisp apple flavors along with a touch of spice and caramel on the palate. Smooth finish with balanced apple notes.