Rich and Rare
Canadian Whisky
750 ml
The Rich and Rare brand dates back to the 1940's and the Toronto distillery Gooderham & Worts. It is now bottled in the US under the supervision of world renowned Canadian Whisky make Drew Mayville.
Rich & Rare Apple Whiskey offers brilliant apple aromas and a nuance of spice on the nose. Crisp apple flavors along with a touch of spice and caramel on the palate. Smooth finish with balanced apple notes.
Aromas of plums, cherries, raspberries, along with blackcurrants and blackberries. Lush juicy palate with good depth and soft, ripe tannins. 13.1% ABV.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A complete wine, the impressive '07 Santa Rita Coleccion Privada Cabernet sails onto the palate with flavors of ripe fruit and sweet oak; lots here.
A generous effort from Chile, the Santa Rita Reserve Chardonay packs a load of ripe, core fruit flavors and a richly textured palate.
The Santa Rita Reserva Sauvignon Blanc is crisp and pleasing; dried citrus flavors; perky on the palate; attractive, pert finish.
Impressive and pure, the fresh and pretty Santa Rita Sauvignon Blanc serves up bright citrus flavors; slightly layered and textured on the palate; smooth finish.
Chile. Bursting aromas of tropical fruit, green apples, and a zesty note of orange peel. 13.9% ABV
Bouquet dominated by fresh ripe black fruits with notes of chocolate and vanil. Medium-bodied with silky tannins. 13.8% ABV.
Chile. Aromas of red fruit, colve, and vanilla. Flavors of cherry and currant flavors, with a velvety finish. 13.9% ABV
Aromas of ripe, black fruit combined with vanilla, tobacco and cloves. Medium-bodied, balanced and pleasant. 13.9% ABV.
Aroma of tropical fruit and juicy grapefruit rounded out by soft vanilla and hazelnut. Fruit flavors enhanced by a pleasant acidity and sweetness. 14% ABV.
With a bouquet of red cherries, raspberries, and strawberries, and a strong flavor that recalls the nose. 13.4% ABV
Chile. Bouquet of citrus blossoms and peaches, with flavors of citrus fruit complete with a smooth texture. 13.5% ABV
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Deep & earthy, but also intensely fruity. Shows fine structure, black cherry & cassis fruit.
Bouquet dominated by fresh ripe fruity berries and spicy notes. Silky and medium-bodied, well-balanced with good acidity. 13.6% ABV.
Chile. Leathery aromas. Palate pops with boysenberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors. 14% ABV
Chile. Bouquet of red cherries, raspberries, and strawberries with a touch of vanilla. Medium palate with a refreshing finish. 13.4% ABV
Distilled from fermented molasses and aged at least a year, this rum has an authentic dry island taste. 40% ABV
Chile. Aromas of red fruits with floral, vanilla, and tobacco notes. Flavors of blackberry and plum, with super-soft tannins. 13.5% ABV
The bottle conditioned Double IPA is abound with aromas of citrus hops, English toffee, and fresh baked biscuits. Caramel notes, hoppu lovin' and slight yeastie notes jump off your tongue.