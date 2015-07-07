Riazul
Tequila Reposado
750 ml
A premium sipping tequila. Opening with unique welcoming aromas, the Reposado is anchored by a slight oak base that blossoms to reveal hints of citrus fruit notes that linger on the palate.
Long maturing agave reveals its unique aromas and flavors indigenous to the Jalisco highlands, satisfying the tequila purists who seek unmasked character. Best served chilled or on the rocks.
The Anejo displays subtle hint of agave, driven by delicate flavors of honey, vanilla, dried fruits, and spices.