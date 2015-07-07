Reynolds Merlot '04
Syrah/Shiraz
750 ml
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A no-brainer, the pretty as a ripe cherry pie '04 Reynolds Merlot sails through the palate with friendly fruit-forward flavors all the way around; a great party wine!
SILVER MEDAL, 2005 LOS ANGELES COUNTY INT'L WINE COMP. A superb expression of the Napa Valley, the suave and sophisticated '02 Reynolds Family Estate Cabernet stays long on the palate with ripe fruit.