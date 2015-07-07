Revel Stoke
Roasted Pecan Whisky
750 ml
A full, all-natural pecan flavor with a hint of praline sweetness fills this smooth, Canadian Whisky.
Incredibly smooth palate with dense fruity note and a touch of wheat and rye, followed by oak and hints of chocolate. 45% ABV
Honey and butter followed by a hint of plum and raisin for a long,warm finish with a touch of spice. 40% ABV
Wheat presence softens the flavor and is followed by hints of vanilla, wheat and oak. 45.3% ABV
California. Cabernet and Syrah blend with deep blackberry, currant and chalky tannins. N/A% ABV
Perfect balance between tropical fruit and citrus. Velvety and thirst quenching. Medium bodied with hints of lime and green apple. 12% ABV.
Aromas of cranberry and Chambord punctuated by notes of coriander, rose, juniper berry, brown sugar and Douglas Fir; juicy acidity, earthy texture, and supple yet substantial tannin structure.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST, FOUR STARS SPIRIT JOURNAL. Pure sophistication, refined aromas of sweet Meyer lemons; elegant and smooth with an enticingly silky and layered textured on the palate.