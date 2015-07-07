Reutberger Export Dunkel
Munich Helles Light Lager
16.9 oz Bottle
Dark malts give this beer a rich, deep red color. Considered one of Bavaria's finest dark lagers, with a malty aroma and taste.
The Nuns at Reutberg's patron saint was St. Josefi and they brew a special Bock to commemorate his holiday on the 3rd weekend of March. This beer is brewed with half light malt and half dark malt.