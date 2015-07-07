Reserva
Argento Reserva
Malbec
750 ml
Argentina. Aromas of black plums, cherries, and blackberries. Dark fruit flavors provide a pleasing structure on the palate. 14% ABV
Woodford Reserve
Bourbon
750 ml
Woodford Reserve Bourbon is a super-premium bourbon, crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, located in the heart of Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region.
Woodford Reserve
Bourbon
375 ml
Woodford Reserve Bourbon is a super-premium bourbon, crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, located in the heart of Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region.
Woodford Reserve
Double Oaked Bourbon
750 ml
Rich scents of dark fruit, caramel, marzipan and oak. Full bodied flavors of vanilla and caramel. Long, creamy finish. 43.2% ABV
Woodford Reserve Master's Collection
1838 Sweet Mash Bourbon
750 ml
Woodfords Sweet Mash is rich with loads of fruit, apple, blueberry and blackberry. Layered with a hint of maple syrup. Rye and mind round out the palate. Clean and warm with a very soft apple finish!
Woodford Reserve
Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Made in the traditional style of Kentucky Ryes, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey delivers bold flavors of pepper and tobacco with a long fruit and sweetly spiced finish.
Russell's Reserve
Single Barrel Bourbon
750 ml
Crafted in the Birthplace of Bourbon with techniques dating back to pre-Prohibition America, our Single Barrel Bourbon is aged in only the deepest #4 “alligator” char, American White Oak barrels; then individually bottled at 110 proof and non-chill filtered for. Hand-selected by our Master Distillers, each barrel has its own unique personality, adding spicy, bold flavors to our rich, signature toffee and vanilla notes.
Woodford Reserve
Personal Selection Bourbon
1 L
These batches have been personally selected by BevMo. Batch A: Spicy with a dark fruit character. Batch C: Sweet with a nutty malty character.
Woodford Reserve
Bourbon Holiday Edition
1 L
DOUBLE GOLD AND BEST BOURBON SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. One of the finest Bourbons we carry. Rich flavors of Vanilla with Layers of Oak and spice.
Woodford Reserve Master's Collection
Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir Finish Bourbon
750 ml
Mature Woodford Reserve that receives extra aging in Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir barrels. This produces a bourbon that is warm and fruit forward with notes of cherry, raspberry, blackberry.
Woodford Reserve Master's Collection
Malt Whiskey
750 ml
Woodford Masters Collection Straight Malt has a creamy balance of new cask sweetness and spice with a rich pear and banana fruitiness. Rich, warm oak notes run throughout. With a long warming finish.
Woodford Reserve
Bourbon
50 ml
DOUBLE GOLD AND BEST BOURBON SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. One of the finest bourbon's we carry. Rich flavors of vanilla with layers of oak and spice.
Woodford Reserve
Kentucky Derby 145 Bourbon
1 L
Special edition Kentuky Derby bottle. Rich flavors of vanilla with layers of oak and spice.
Groth Reserve
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Full of intense ripefruit flavor, rich tannins, and a strong texture. 14% ABV
Woodford Reserve
Bourbon
1.75 L
Woodford Reserve Bourbon is a super-premium bourbon, crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, located in the heart of Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region.
Russell's Reserve
6 Year Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Bottled at 90 proof, this uniquely smooth, small batch rye has a crisp, lively taste that our Master Distillers believe to be the perfect six-year-old rye to enjoy in your Manhattan or over a large ice cube with friends. They have over 101 years of combined whiskey experience, so we tend to believe them.
Carmenet Reserve
Chardonnay
750 ml
Aromas of apple pie, roasted nuts, and baked pineapple with a supple, fruity-yet-dry medium body and a spiced apple and kiwi finish. 12.5% ABV.
Reserva del Senor Licor De Cafe
Coffee Liqueur
750 ml
The smooth, satisfying flavor of silver tequila blended with the robust flavor of coffee. Drink straight up or with cream or other drinks. Great in coffee, too!
Norton Reserva
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Argentina. Complex aromas of red fruits and mint, with chocolate notes. Round, ripe tannins and a long, spicy finish.14.5% ABV
Viu Manent Reserva
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Chile. Intense passion fruit, white fruits, and white pear aromas. Fruity and fresh on the palate with a long finish.13.5% ABV
Steel Reserve
High Gravity Lager
6 Cans
American Malt. A sweet grain aroma with a sweet, grassy taste. 8.1% ABV
Woodford Reserve
Bourbon Gift Set
750 ml
DOUBLE GOLD AND BEST BOURBON SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. One of the finest bourbon's we carry. Rich flavors of vanilla with layers of oak and spice.
Woodford Reserve
Bourbon Cherries
11 oz
WOODFORD RSV BOURBON CHERRIES
Woodford Reserve
Aromatic Bitters
100 ml
Woodford Aromatic bitters is the perfect accompaniment to your hand crafted cocktails Rich and flavorful.
Woodford Reserve
Spiced Cherry Bitters
100 ml
Woodford Reserve Barrel Aged Spiced Cherry Bitters is the perfect accompaniment to your hand crafted Manhattan or old Fashioned. Rich ripe black cherry with clove spice, anise and hints of vanilla.
Las Mulas Reserve
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Chile. Aromas of raspberry and cassis, with notes of mint. Dry, with medium body. Fruit flavors linger on a lengthy finish.14% ABV
Marlborough Estate Reserve
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
New Zealand. Tightly concentrated with passionfruit and gooseberry aromas and flavors. Soft mouthfeel and lacy acidity. 13% ABV
Caol Ila
Stitchell Reserve Islay Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Sweet and innocuous at first with hints of distant seaweed, citrus, green apple. Creamy fudge and wood slowly develops.59.6% ABV