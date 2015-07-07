RENWOOD THE CLEAVER RED BLEND
Blends
750 ml
Deeply hued and packed with aromas of black cherry, tobacco, and a hint of orange oil, the 2013 The Cleaver is a powerful wine.
Deeply hued and packed with aromas of black cherry, tobacco, and a hint of orange oil, the 2013 The Cleaver is a powerful wine.
SILVER MEDAL, 2014 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Long and persistent, the bright and fruity '11 Renwood Fiddletown Zinfandel is rich and well balanced; tannins are soften than in most years.
Aromas of strawberry and raspberry fruit aromas with a hint of oak. Prominent fruit flavors make this a great sipping wine. 14.5% ABV.
California. Aromas of spice, mocha, and vanilla. Flavors of raspberries, blueberries, and vanilla. 13% ABV
Redwood Creek Sauvignon Blanc has aromas of grass and citrus. The flavors are ripe and crisp with hints of citrus and melon. Compare with the suggested retail of $11.99!
Medium bodied and refreshing style Pinot Noir; bright cherry; strawberry and orange peel notes; perfect to pair with grilled burgers or a light seafood salad.
Redwood Creek Merlot is medium bodied with flavors of black cherry and plum accented by notes of vanilla and a soft, smooth finish!
Redwood Creek Chardonnay is medium bodied with ripe tropical flavors complemented by a hint of toasted oak and a silky finish.
SILVER MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A really fine effort, the focused and fruit-forward '08 Redwood Creek Merlot is spot on good; smooth-sailing in the finish.
California. Medium-bodied with fresh citrus flavors of lemon, lime, and grapefruit. Crisp, refreshing finish. 13% ABV
California. Rich and smooth with aromas of apple, citrus, and a hint of oak. Flavors of vanilla, citrus, and tropical fruit. 13% ABV
Fruity aromas of ripe plum and dried cherry combine with spicy notes of cinnamon, licorice and vanilla. 13.5% ABV.
89 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The '05 Kenwood Artist Series Cabernet has rich oak that races a step out in front of ripe-cherry fruit in the nose; weighty, well-extracted and fairly well-balanced.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Focusing on the inner soul of Sonoma and Dry Creek Valley Cabernet, the '01 Kenwood Artist Series offers glimpses of finely ripened red currant flavors and a layer of sweet oak.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A forceful effort, the full-bodied, densely impacted '98 Kenwood Artist Series Cabernet Sauvignon; a solid effort; excellent with grilled steak; Compare at $69.99.
The Kenwood Vyds Vintage White is fragrant and easy-to-like; has a mix of several varietals.
Fragrant aromas of Mandarin orange and fig combine with lighter notes of coriander and lemon zest with a fresh and crisp mouthfeel, followed by an excellent finish.
California. This medium-bodied wine has rich notes of dark cherry, brown spice and clove. 13.4% ABV
California. Light-bodied and refreshing with a crisp acidity. Flavors of ripe red apple, pear and citrus. 12.5% ABV
Mendocino. Notes of apple, pear and caramel-all from organic grapes with no added sulfites or synthetic preservatives.13.9% ABV
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, 2014 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Comp. A job well done, the bright and fruit-forward '13 Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc has it all; ripe melon, some tropical fruit and light herbs.
The Kenwood Vyds Jack London Cabernet shows dried fruit, sweet herbs and red currant flavors; textured, yet firm on the palate.
Ripe flavors of raspberry and pomegranate combine with aromatic notes of white pepper and vanilla; full-bodied with delicate tannins provide an elegant and long finish.
Aromas of tea leaf, baking spices, and French oak. On the palate, rich layers of red and black fruits and a suggestion of mint.
A delicious wine on any occasion, it slides onto the palate with hints of ripe apples and an accent of creaminess. 13.5% ABV
12 Bottle Case. This classic, well-balanced Merlot combines elegant structure with loads of fruit. Complex aromas of tea leaf, baking spices, and French oak. On the palate, rich layers of red and black fruits and a suggestion of mint accompany firm tannins and refreshing acidity.
The mild growing conditions of the Russian River Valley are ideal for producing rich and full-flavored Pinot Noir. The vintage of 2015 began with conditions that favored wine growth throughout the spring. A warm spell in early September allowed the fruit to fully develop giving the wine an intense fruity character.
Alexander Valley lies in the northeast of Sonoma County where mountains shelter the vines from the Pacific's cooling influence, making it the ideal climate for growing premium Cabernet Sauvignon grapes.
With a climate shaped by the flow of cooling fog from the Pacific Ocean, the Russian River Valley provides perfect growing conditions for Chardonnay.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Sleek spicy black cherry and wild berry fruit focused and full-bodied, with hints of mineral and sage.
Ripe with fine, grape aromas and flavors. A serious wine with excellent effort behind it.
Flavors are round and deep with layers of raspberry and blackberries.
92 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The '10 Kenwood Jack London is a savory, meaty Merlot with staying power; silky tannins hold the scent of mountain earth-of herbs turned in the soil; rich, dark fruit notes.
Fruit aromas of blackcurrant and raspberry along with nutmeg, thyme, and lavender giving it a luscious mouthfeel. 13.5% ABV
Big aromas of black currant, plum and fig; followed by hints of vanilla and pipe tobacco. Full-bodied and smooth, rich tannins. Excellent finish. 14.5% ABV
Californian. Aromatic with melon, almonds and citrus this delightfully sweet wine is sure to please. 13.5% ABV