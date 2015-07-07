Rémy Red
Grape Berry Infusion Cognac
750 ml
Remy Red Grape Berry Infusion is a luscious, fruity fusion of Grapes, Blueberries and Apples blended with a touch of Remy Martin Cognac. Try it in a Purple Passion or a Lavender Martini.
Remy Red Red Berry Infusion is a blend of real fruit juices with a touch of ultra premium Remy Martin Cognac. Try this one in a Red Apple Martini.