Rémy Martin
1738 Cognac
750 ml
Medium silky body. Lots of ripe fruit notes with hints of vanilla and oak pepper. 80 Proof
Medium silky body. Lots of ripe fruit notes with hints of vanilla and oak pepper. 80 Proof
Rémy Martin VSOP embodies the perfect harmony of powerful and elegant aromas. It is the symbol of the Cellar Master’s art of blending.
A superior VS Cognac, fresh lively and smooth flavors. Made exclusively from the grapes of one of the region's best growing areas.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Amber in color with a moderate to full bodied taste of dried apricot and nutmeg. Aged a minimum of eight years.
96 PTS WILFRED WONG. Honored by King Louis XV, of France in 1738, this superb Cognac is one of most enticing products in the spirit world, caramel, butterscotch, sweet oak, ripe fruit; has it all!
Smooth and balanced with subtle tastes of pear and nuances of fresh mint. 40% ABV
Remy Martin V.S.O.P is a well-balanced and multi-layered cognac aged up to 14 years in French oak casks with vanilla, stone fruit and licorice notes.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,GOLD MEDAL-SF 2008 WORLD SPIRITS COMP This mellow and complex cognac is aged a minimum of 22 years and is considered to have the ideal balance between floral and fruity flavors.
Behind its classic appearance, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal reveals an exceptionally mellow sensation, encapsulating the whole range of our expertise.
Perfectly balanced, honey, and light fruit forward character blended from exceptionally smooth and subtle eaux-de-vie is universally enjoyable, sessionable, and complements a variety of foods.
A truly special blend aged 50 years! Golden mahogany color, extraordinary aromas of eucalyptus, sandlewood and exotic fruits. Complex and long lasting finish. Bottled in a handblown Baccarat decanter!
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,GOLD MEDAL-SF 2008 SPIRITS COMP. This mellow and complex cognac is aged a minimum of 22 years and is considered to have the ideal balance between floral and fruity flavors.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Amber in color with a moderate to full bodied taste of dried apricot and nutmeg; aged a minimum of 8 years.
Blended from 1,200 eaux-de-vie, aged up to 100 years, Louis XIII is "One Century in a Bottle".
Made from Grande and Petite Champagne grapes, it has been hailed as the world's finest!
XO stands for Extra Old. Flavors of plum, candied oranges, hazelnut and cinnamon. Velvety and rich with a long finish. 40% ABV