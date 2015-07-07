Redd's
Green Apple Ale
12 Bottles
Delivers balanced tart green apple flavors for a clean, drying finish and smooth refreshment. 5% ABV
Delivers balanced tart green apple flavors for a clean, drying finish and smooth refreshment. 5% ABV
Redd's is a premium apple flavored ale that delivers a refreshing, just right sweet taste.
American Ale. Natural apple flavor with a smooth caramel color. 5.0% ABV
Ramp up your night with the refreshingly bold REDD’s Wicked Apple. Enjoy the delicious apple taste with the right amount of sweetness and a crisp, refreshing finish.
Delivers balanced tart green apple flavors for a clean, drying finish and smooth refreshment. 5% ABV
Redd's is a premium apple flavored ale that delivers a refreshing, just right sweet taste.
Delivers balanced tart green apple flavors for a clean, drying finish and smooth refreshment. 5% ABV
American Fruit Beer. Refreshing ale with the natural flavor of apple and strawberry. 5.0% ABV