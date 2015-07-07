Redcliffe Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc
1.5 L
85 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Redcliffe Sauvignon Blanc is tart and vibrant, with lime peel, grass and tangy grapefruit flavors that call out for food; drink now.
