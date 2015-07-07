Red Bridge Gluten Free
American Gluten Free Lager
6 Bottles
American Lager. A distinctively fruity hop aroma with sweet, toasted grain flavor and a well-balanced, moderately hoppy finish. 4.0% ABV
BRONZE MEDAL 2010 WORLD BEER CUP NO WHEAT OR BARLEY! Gluten free. Made from sorghum, a safe grain for those allergic to wheat or gluten. No blend/mix ingredients while brewing to ensure purity.