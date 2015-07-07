Reata Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Berry flavors while mature, fine tannins add silky texture and depth. Toasty oak perfectly integrates into a lengthy finish.
12 Bottle Case. Subtle range of dark cherry, raspberry, blueberry, anise and toffee aromatics, kissed by a hint of vanilla. An intense entry is followed by ripe, dense berry flavors while mature, fine tannins add silky texture and depth. Toasty oak perfectly integrates into a lengthy finish.
On the sweet side and really tasty, brisk red fruit and bold grapiness; smooth and lasting it is easy and smooth finish.