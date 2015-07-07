Squirt
Mexican Lemon Lime Soda
12 oz
Produced and bottled in Mexico - hard to find and we can't always get our hands on it, so get this sweeter version while you can!
Produced and bottled in Mexico - hard to find and we can't always get our hands on it, so get this sweeter version while you can!
Leninade is a mildly flavored soda made with real cane sugar; this product is the brainchild of Real Soda, and with the light flavor of citrus and berry flavors, it's anything but "simple"!
The easy alternative to fresh lemons! Use this to make homemade lemonade, long island ice tea or anything else you can imagine.
Three years of aging in Bourbon barrels gives this small batch single-distilled rum from Barbados a soft and smooth profile with subtle spice, wood notes, bright citrus and floral overtones. Made from a base of blackstrap molasses and proprietary yeast, it won a Gold medal at the 2014 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Chivas Regal Extra promised an exceptionally rich and generous Scotch whisky experience. The secret to its taste lies in selectively blending whiskies mature in Sherry casks.
Our first blended malt Scotch contains five precious signature single malts. Each one, hand selected from five Speyside distilleries in honour of the five generations of Chivas Regal Master Blenders.
3 STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2008,DBL GOLD MEDAL-SF 2008 SPIRITS COMP. Chivas Regal 25 yr old astonishingly rich character yields an abundance of flavor and aroma. Elegantly smooth and perfectly balanced.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2008 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION, 96-100 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL-2009. The flavors are smooth and rich and linger on the palate.
GOLD MEDAL 2005 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION, 88 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE One of our best selling premium scotches. A blend of superior 12 year old scotches.
GOLD MEDAL 2005 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION, 88 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE One of our best selling premium scotches. A blend of superior 12 year old scotches.
A flavorful Peach soda. What you see is what you get!
Looks are deceiving. This soda looks like Orange but tasts like Grape.
For the ultimate Pina Colada and more! Made with real coconuts.
Product of Scotland. Dry, grainy notes with a scent of dried flowers and parchment. 80 Proof
Light notes of warm butterscotch and malt welcome you to the robust wave of apricot, earth, and citrus flavors. ABV 40%
Clean floral notes are a few of the surprising aromas in this scotch. The floral notes take you into the well rounded and nutty palate. ABV 40%