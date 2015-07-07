Raymond Field Blend
Red Lot 3
750 ml
Medium to full bodied with firm juicy tannins; bright red fruit flavors on the palate with notes of just a hint of oak; perfect to serve with grilled or smoked meats.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2009 RIVERSIDE INT'L WINE COMP. Loaded with pleasing red and black fruit flavors, shows up with good staying power.
The Raymond R Collection Merlot is a pleasing, soft red with good focus. Finishes with fine, red currant flavors.
85 PTS Wilfred Wong. A nice chardonnay that drinks soft and smooth. Give this one a good chill and enjoy.
The Raymond Reserve Merlot is a medium bodied red, with light oak accents; soft and layered on the palate; red currant flavors in the finish.
A true Napa Valley standard; bold, ripe fruit; excellent palate feel; firm finish; pairs well with duck confit.
California. Bright aromas of citrus and white peach. Crisp mouthfeel, smooth, mineral. 14.5% ABV
California. Floral nose with a touch of citrus. Beautiful minerality balanced with tangy citrus and vanilla notes. 13.5% ABV