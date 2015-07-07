Rare Red
Red Blend
750 ml
The color is clear raspberry jelly. The nose is a mix of red berries and a slightly medicinal scent. 13.5% ABV.
The color is clear raspberry jelly. The nose is a mix of red berries and a slightly medicinal scent. 13.5% ABV.
The Rare Earth Cabernet, made from organic grapes, shows fine berry fruit flavors balanced with hints of oak and terroir.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A spot on, delicious Chardonnay, the '07 Rare Earth, made from organic grapes, comes alive on the palate with pure, ripe fruit and anise flavors.
Eagle Rare Bourbon Whiskey is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than ten years. Eagle Rare is a bourbon that lives up to its name with its lofty, distinctive taste experience.
The Rich and Rare brand dates back to the 1940's and the Toronto distillery Gooderham & Worts. It is now bottled in the US under the supervision of world renowned Canadian Whisky make Drew Mayville.
Rich & Rare Apple Whiskey offers brilliant apple aromas and a nuance of spice on the nose. Crisp apple flavors along with a touch of spice and caramel on the palate. Smooth finish with balanced apple notes.
Immensely smooth, approachable, and mixable. Try it tonight in your favorite whiskey cocktails.
Eagle Rare Bourbon Whiskey is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than ten years. Eagle Rare is a bourbon that lives up to its name with its lofty, distinctive taste experience.
This rare bourbon ages in oak barrels for nearly two decades and is only available in small quantities once a year, every fall. Sip this polished, well-aged whiskey to appreciate why patience is such a virtue.
Interesting new grape flavor, try Barton Purple Wave chilled straight up or mix with Club Soda with a twist.
To create basil turkey jerky, we infuse succulent turkey breasts with tangy citrus to create a jerky that's soft, subtly seasoned and bursting with flavor.
Each piece of pork is marinated in a sauce of teriyaki, brown sugar and smoky soy before drying.
Chili Lime flavors permeate throughout the slices of the tender chuck cut, giving an extremely moist and sensationally soft texture.
Black cherry BBQ sauce. Let that sink in for a moment.
Infused with a balanced combination of lemon, garlic and lemon pepper.
Napa Valley, California. Opens with notes of blueberry, rose petals and violets, which are balanced by a cleansing minerality and silky tannins.
Daily Crave Veggie Chips offer a variety of vegan flavors, that include a healthier crunch with a taste that we all crave.
A variety of vegan flavors, that include a healthier crunch witha taste that we all crave.
Peaches on the nose with pink grapefruit, lime and gooseberry on the palate. Good crisp acidity with just the right amount of mineral and stone fruit to balance it precisely.
Great food wine, complex minerality, dry, balanced acid, dried fruit, long finish. Great lighter Pinot and not the price of a Big Burgundy.
Half Moon Bay. A smooth, full-bodied Merlot with delicious chocolate and cherry flavors. 13.5% ABV
An Intense, full-bodied wine; flavors of ripe cherries and blackberries with a nose of olives and hints of tobacco and vanilla.
Has flavors of ripe cherries and strawberries, with a hint of vanilla-cream; smooth and balanced with a smooth finish.
A delicious blend that is Petite Sirah based; expresses aromas of boysenberry; soft, supple tannins, the wine finishes smooth.
Has nice citrus notes with a hint of pineapple; medium-bodied and fruit-forward the wine has a long finish.
Great raspberry flavor that mixes well. Just add lemonade for the perfect electric lemonade.
Try this spicy lager with a bonus - a fresh chili pepper in every bottle; great taste, great conversation piece and solves your problem about what to serve with nachos.
A robust chili and garlic marinade finished off with flakes of real chili.