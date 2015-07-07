Rare Red
Red Blend
750 ml
The color is clear raspberry jelly. The nose is a mix of red berries and a slightly medicinal scent. 13.5% ABV.
The Rare Earth Cabernet, made from organic grapes, shows fine berry fruit flavors balanced with hints of oak and terroir.
Eagle Rare Bourbon Whiskey is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than ten years. Every barrel is discriminately selected to offer consistent flavor but with a seemingly individual personality. Eagle Rare is a bourbon that lives up to its name with its lofty, distinctive taste experience.
Flavors of butterscotch and creamy caramel complete with a smooth finish. 80 Proof
96 PTS MALT ADVOCATE, FOUR STARS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED SPIRITS JOURNAL. Hints of almonds and a silky body with spice in the finish.
As tasty as they are unique, these wholesome crackers are an original blend of eight different grains and seeds.
Honeyed cherry and praline create a medium body and fruity taste in this cabernet. It is coupled with scents of nougat and berry pie crusts. ABV 13.5%