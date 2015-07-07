Ransom
Old Tom Gin
750 ml
Old Tom Gin is the result of using a base wort of malted barley, with an infusion of botanicals in high proof corn spirits.
Old Tom Gin is the result of using a base wort of malted barley, with an infusion of botanicals in high proof corn spirits.
Longer aging in French oak barrels and sweet corn flavors coupled with spicy rye, create a unique depth and viscosity on the palate. 91.3 proof.
Using Oregon's Coastal Mountain range water, this vodka is made using expertly distilled grain spirit for a smooth taste.