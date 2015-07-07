Rancho Sisquoc
River Red
750 ml
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '13 River Red shows red current, black cherries and licorice notes; spicy palate and a hint of dried strawberries; powerful yet balanced
GOLD MEDAL SAN FRANCISCO WINE COMP. The 13 Pinot offer deep spice and cherry notes; lots of sweet oak on the palate, yet balaced with black cherry in the finish
Smooth flavors of pie filling, black fruits and hints of currant. Warm and inviting finish. Familiar elements of dusty earth and smoky tannins. 14.8% ABV
Flavors of lime, kiwi, mango and citrus with the traditional Sauvignon Blanc grassiness give this wine a crisp, inviting acidity. 13.5% ABV.
Gold Medal, Best of Class. 2013 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Comp. Ripe berry aromas with firm, soft tannin and a bright finish.
The Rancho Sisquoc Chardonnay is medium bodied, with lively citrus flavors and bare hint of oak.
Juicy peach with melon aromas. Fruit flavors explode from the glass!