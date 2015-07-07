Ramazzotti Sambuca
Liqueur
750 ml
The original Italian sweet and strong liqueur. Powerful and fresh made according to a traditional recipe. Try as a shooter, after dinner digestif, or on the rocks. Refreshing!
A natural bitter liqueur made with a blend of roots, herbs, and orange peel. Serve Ramazzoti on the rocks or straight in a chilled glass or enjoy it with club soda and a twist of lemon in a tall glass