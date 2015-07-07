Rainstorm
Silver Linings Pinot Noir Rosé
750 ml
Strawberry, rose petals and pomegranate seeds; crisp and lush; completely dry with refreshing acidity.
The Rainstorm Pinot Noir is complex & substantial; excellent, with pretty berry fruit at the core, wrapped in flavors of cola, chocolate, and nouget. Impressive lenghth.
Spicy & intense; loaded with Gravenstein apple, cut pear & a touch of orange peel; surprising length and power, modest alcohol.