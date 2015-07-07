Rare Red
Red Blend
750 ml
The color is clear raspberry jelly. The nose is a mix of red berries and a slightly medicinal scent. 13.5% ABV.
The color is clear raspberry jelly. The nose is a mix of red berries and a slightly medicinal scent. 13.5% ABV.
The Rare Earth Cabernet, made from organic grapes, shows fine berry fruit flavors balanced with hints of oak and terroir.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A spot on, delicious Chardonnay, the '07 Rare Earth, made from organic grapes, comes alive on the palate with pure, ripe fruit and anise flavors.
Eagle Rare Bourbon Whiskey is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than ten years. Eagle Rare is a bourbon that lives up to its name with its lofty, distinctive taste experience.
The Rich and Rare brand dates back to the 1940's and the Toronto distillery Gooderham & Worts. It is now bottled in the US under the supervision of world renowned Canadian Whisky make Drew Mayville.
Rich & Rare Apple Whiskey offers brilliant apple aromas and a nuance of spice on the nose. Crisp apple flavors along with a touch of spice and caramel on the palate. Smooth finish with balanced apple notes.
Eagle Rare Bourbon Whiskey is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than ten years. Eagle Rare is a bourbon that lives up to its name with its lofty, distinctive taste experience.
This rare bourbon ages in oak barrels for nearly two decades and is only available in small quantities once a year, every fall. Sip this polished, well-aged whiskey to appreciate why patience is such a virtue.
Since 1946 this bourbon has been held in high regard. It is distilled from corn, rye and barley malt, it's smooth and simple, yet robust in its own way. There is much to love about this bourbon that has withstood the test of time.
Since 1946 this bourbon has been held in high regard. It is distilled from corn, rye and barley malt, it's smooth and simple, yet robust in its own way. There is much to love about this bourbon that has withstood the test of time.
Since 1946 this bourbon has been held in high regard. It is distilled from corn, rye and barley malt, it's smooth and simple, yet robust in its own way. There is much to love about this bourbon that has withstood the test of time.
Spices coupled with black cherry aromas, alongside fresh raspberry and dark chocolate flavors.13.5% ABV
Since 1946 this bourbon has been held in high regard. It is distilled from corn, rye and barley malt, it's smooth and simple, yet robust in its own way. There is much to love about this bourbon that has withstood the test of time.
Intoxicating aroma and woodsy, herbaceous flavor, SAGE mixes deliciously in cocktails. Instilled with American botanicals incl. thyme, rosemary, lavender, fennel, and sage.