Rain
Vodka
1.75 L
95 PTS TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003 WINE ENTHUSIAST, DOUBLE GOLD 2008 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Smells of pear drop, moss and hay in the first sniffing.
Made in USA. Rich and velvety smoothness that is complemented by a clean, buttery flavor. 60 Proof
Distilled exclusively from organic white corn, creating a superior taste profile. The vodka undergoes an extensive 20-day production technique that includes cold-water sweet mash fermentation, seven distinct distillations and a polishing stage that adds pure limestone water.
Made in USA. Naturally crisp and light with the refreshing taste of subtle lime and bright cucumber. 60 Proof