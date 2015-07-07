R.L. Buller Tawny Port
Port
750 ml
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The non-vintage Buller Tawny Port exhibits a medium garnet color in addition to sweet, unctuous strawberry and cherry has freshness, good acidity, and soaring aromatics.
96 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The non-vintage R.L. Buller Fine Muscat reveals terrific aromas of toffee, melted caramel, molasses, brown sugar, hazelnuts, and smoke.