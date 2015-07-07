Revolution Brewing
Anti-Hero IPA
6 Cans 12 oz
This iconic ale features a blend of four hop varieties which creates a crisp bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. 6.5% ABV.
A dry, hoppy, and extremely drinkable Chicago Pale Ale. 5.5% ABV.
Traditionally German, with a slightly American approach. 5.5% ABV.
A classic German-style Oktoberfest beer that goes down smooth with a pleasant, toasty malt flavor. 5.7% ABV
A highly drinkable ale steeped with hibiscus. 5.8% ABV.
Pilsner malts and a tri-hop blend of Magnum, Cascade and Citra make this a very drinkable and extremely aromatic brew. 6.8% ABV.
Massive hop flavor. Intense dry-hopping brings a deep, resinous, citrus blast reminiscent of cutting into a fresh bag of hop pellets. 8% ABV.
When the enemy is gaining strength and a single Hero can't fight the battle alone, Anti-Hero assembles the League of Heroes.
Bursting with crisp, clean bitterness and layers of wonderful American hop character. 7.5% ABV
Deep aromas and flavors of dark stone fruits, bourbon, molasses, toasted coconut and vanilla. 13.5% ABV
Another huge IPA knocking you out with a four-hop blend of Chinook, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Crystal hops. 11% ABV.
A huge Imperial IPA, and our first specialty brew in can. 10% ABV.
Freshly ground coriander and orange peel add energetic aromas and a crisp mouthfeel to this Belgian-style beer. 5.0% ABV
A robust porter full of warmth and dark chocolate malt with a complex structure of toasted grain and caramel flavors. 6.8% APV
Owned and Operated By Veterans of the Navy SEALS and Army Rangers. Our vodka is Gluten Free, Non-GMO and uses pure, deep-well water from the Rocky Mountains. A smooth, clean and well-rounded vodka.
