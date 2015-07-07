Quinta de La Rosa
Douro Red
750 ml
It is rich, full-bodied and packed with dark plum flavor, but its the ripe, velvet character that is so appealing. It's almost ready to drink, although the firm tannins and minerality.
88 POINTS Wine Spectator. Aromas and flavors of fresh crushed raspberry and dark currant with some notes of ginger and mint. Features a crisp finish, with white pepper and spiced cherry details.
89 POINTS Wine Spectator. Features a supple, mouth-filling spiciness, with red currant and wild herb notes. Hints of cinnamon and paprika appear on the mineral-infused finish.