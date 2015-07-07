Pyrat
XO Reserve
750 ml
A blend of 15 year old Caribbean rums, expertly crafted for complexity and richness. The palate is delicate, almost sweet, spicy, and smooth. 40% ABV
Super premium rum from the British West Indies, rich dark color and hints of heavy molasses with an extremely smooth finish. Great straight or on the rocks!
A sweet fortified herb wine, great for Manhattans.