Peju
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
This Napa Cabernet reveals a lovely nose with aromas of dark black cherry and bittersweet chocolate. Rich and concentrated on the palate with layers of plum, holiday spice, tobacco and dark cocoa.
This Napa Cabernet reveals a lovely nose with aromas of dark black cherry and bittersweet chocolate. Rich and concentrated on the palate with layers of plum, holiday spice, tobacco and dark cocoa.
Blend of 3 to 5 year old rums matured in bourbon casks from the Caribbean produce a sweet, vanilla style with hints of banana and pineapple. 40% ABV
The Peju Sauvignon Blanc expresses the perfect balance of robust tropical fruit and fresh green florals. Light with refreshing acidity and juicy flavors of orange blossom, passion fruit and papaya.
Côtes de Provence, France. Salmon colored, crisp and dry Provence rosé blend. Medium bodied, 13% ABV. Red berries and citrus notes. Paired well with broiled salmon.
Ripe tropical fruit is balanced with a pleasant bouquet of white flowers and a discreet touch of spice. 13% ABV.