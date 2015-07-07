Tin Roof
Chardonnay
750 ml
Our Chardonnay displays fresh apple and peach aromas with a hint of vanilla on the nose; mouth-filling palate offers notes of Fuji apple, quince and creme brulee.
This is a unique amber colored ale multi yeast strain fermentation, with a hint of Belgium Kriek juice added. Sour notes are balanced by tart fruit, hint of wood, and a velvety finish.
The Tin Roof Cellars Red Blend is rich, without going over-the-top; red and black fruit flavors, with a hint of black pepper.
Tin Roof Merlot features flavors of black cherries, currants, cola and licorice, with a rich streak of smoky oak.
This Cabernet is a rich, sophisticated red with lush cherry and dark berry flavors, smooth tannins and a judicious dash of toasty oak. A great match with grilled steak and soft ripening cheeses.