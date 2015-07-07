The Prisoner
Saldo Zinfandel
750 ml
Has spicy blackberry aromas and zesty, layered flavors of black cherry and licorice; long, satisfying.
Has spicy blackberry aromas and zesty, layered flavors of black cherry and licorice; long, satisfying.
93 PTS WILFRED WONG. A remarkable wine, the '09 Prisoner with all of its 15.2% alcohol and its unlikely mix of Zinfandel and Cabernet and a few other things; lots of ripe, zesty, berry flavors.
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Prisoner Red is a deep ruby/purple; big, peppery, meaty, Rhone-like bouquet; hints of bay lead, unsmoked cigar tobacco, black currants and sweet jammy cherries.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '13 Blindfold offers lovely flavors of fresh pineapple, tangerine skin, orange marmalade and melon; very innovative and delicious.
Notes of mocha and black cherry with pronounced flavors of dark fruits and rich plum emerge from this round, medium bodied, tasty Merlot.