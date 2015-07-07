Prichard's
Sweet Lucy Bourbon Cream Liqueur
750 ml
Rich creaminess combined with a sweetness that will keep you coming back for more and more. Perfect over ice, in coffee or even over ice cream.
Rich creaminess combined with a sweetness that will keep you coming back for more and more. Perfect over ice, in coffee or even over ice cream.
Prichard's Sweet Lucy is a bourbon based formula blended with apricot / orange. "Sweet Lucy!!" is not an uncommon reaction after enjoying a sip on a cold day.
Made English style with 100% fermented pear juice, unlike American pear cider which adds pear flavoring to fermented apple juice.
The palate is bright with citrus fruits, oak, spice and umami. A little salt and earth in the finish. Aged for 4 yrs in newly charred French Oak barrels. Processed to produce a super premium tequila.
Golden in color with a short whit foam head. Lots of green apple aroma and flavor. Medium sweetness and some earthy tones. This light cider is rrefreshing and easy to drink.