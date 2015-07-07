Sweet Lucy Bourbon Cream Liq
Brandy
750 ml
Rich creaminess combined with a sweetness that will keep you coming back for more and more. Perfect over ice, in coffee or even over ice cream.
Prichard's Sweet Lucy is a bourbon based formula blended with apricot / orange. "Sweet Lucy!!" is not an uncommon reaction after enjoying a sip on a cold day.
You ever wish beer and apple juice had a baby? BAM! Angry Orchard Hard Apple Cider is the delicious, flavorful love-child you've been searching for. The perfect blend of apple and cider. Great for sipping at bonfires, while carving pumpkins, or while try
Crisp Apple, Apple Ginger, Traditional Dry Cider and Cinnful Apple Cider. Perfect for your gathering.
The fresh ginger and apple flavors blend together for a sweet, yet slightly tart taste with a distinct ginger aroma.
Apple and pear juice fuse together to create a pleasantly dry flavor. Slightly spicy with notes of citrus and mint. 6.5% ABV
Licorice flavored liqueur.
The red flesh apples in Angry Orchard Rosé are from France. Each apple is crisp, juicy and red to the core, adding an irresistible rosy blush and apple-forward taste with a refreshing, dry finish. Angry Orchard Rosé can be enjoyed outside with friends
A crisp refreshing cider, it has a fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet ripe apple flavor. 5% ABV
This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, apple flavor make this cider irresistible.
Inspired by the tradition of ice ciders in Quebec. Rich, complex and unique cider with a crisp apple taste and notes of caramel and toffee. The addition of oak-aging yields a smooth vanilla character.
The sweet, slightly tart apple flavor is balanced with cinnamon spice, with hints of cocoa and a slight heat 5% ABV
This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of the apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste.
Easy Apple is a less sweet, refreshing and easy-to-drink hard cider. It is unfiltered with an apple-forward taste, slightly hazy appearance and a refreshingly dry finish. It never weighs you down, making it the perfect drink choice for those long, relaxing days.
The Old Fashioned is made with a blend of American apples and is aged on oak with dried tart cherries, California grown navel orange peel, and charred bourbon barrel staves, offering citrus and cherry aromas with a bright apple flavor and slight vanilla notes. It has lasting tannins and a full, round mouthfeel.
This Pear Cider is delicately crafted to highlight the mellow sweetness of pears. Apples and pears grown in the US, this cider blends ripe pear taste with crisp apple notes for a smooth drink.
Our take on traditional English cider, Stone Dry balances the acidity of culinary apples with the tannins and dryness of bittersweet apples. This refreshing, slightly puckering cider is dry as a stone
Our hopped cider's bright apple sweetness is complemented by floral notes from the Strisselspalt hops and tropical notes from the Galaxy hops. All the hop goodness and none of the hop bitterness!
The muse, sparkling Hard Cider is a bubbly, effervescent cider made from culinary and bittersweet apples and aged on French oak. Sweet upfront with a juicy apple aroma and a dry finish. 7.5% ABV
Made in the style of English draft ciders, this cider is bittersweet and slightly spicy with a bright apple aroma.
Bright, juicy apple flavor complemented by floral and tropical notes. Dry finish without the bitterness. 5% ABV
Featuring a unique blend of apple and ginger flavors, this smooth cider offers a slightly sweet yet tart taste. 5% ABV