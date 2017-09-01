Press
Little Black Dress
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A nicely conceived red, the firm and pleasing, black-fruited '08 Little Black Dress is a straight-forward, fine drinking wine; easy in the finish.
Little Black Dress
Vodka
750 ml
Triple Distilled, Clean and Smooth. Great Taste Never Goes out of Style.
Little Black Dress
Pineapple Honey Vodka
750 ml
Wonderful aromas of Pineapple and Honey are present in this Triple Distilled vodka. The flavors are smooth and clean.
Little Black Dress
Black Cherry Vanilla Vodka
750 ml
Triple distilled, clean and smooth. Luscious flavors of Black Cherry with a touch of Tahitian Vanilla in the finish.
Little Black Dress
Blueberry Pomegranate Vodka
750 ml
Triple distilled, clean and smooth. Delicious flavors of fresh Blueberry and Pomegranate.
Slow Press
Chardonnay
750 ml
Flavors of yellow apple and citrus, tempered by the mellow notes of American oak.
Little Black Dress
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Smooth and dashing, plays up its peach flavors and is bright on the palate. Long and inviting in the finish.
Little Black Dress
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Little Black Dress Vin de Pays d'Oc Pinot Noir is a soft and smooth; roundish in the aftertaste.
Little Black Dress
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
The Little Black Dress Pinot Grigio is a pleasing, soft white wine. Ripe fruit abounds, with fine, crisp palate.
Little Black Dress
Merlot
750 ml
BRONZE MEDAL, 2014 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Pleasingly varietal that is smooth and ripe on the palate and in the finish.
Little Black Dress
Divalicious White
750 ml
California. Floral perfume of sweet jasmine and orange blossom. Expressively fruity, bursting with a refreshing acidity. 12% ABV
Little Black Dress
Chardonnay
750 ml
This wine has a very expressive floral bouquet with notes of baking spices, wet stone and toasted vanilla bean. There is a hint of mid-palate sweetness that nicely buffers the core of acidity and complements the array of pear tart, white peach, green apple and lemongrass flavors.
Little Black Dress
Divalicious Red Blend
750 ml
California. An expressive nose of ripe berries, black cherries and floral notes with a refined toasty accent. 13.5% ABV