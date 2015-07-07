La Petite Perrière
Rosé
750 ml
Aromas suggestive of a summer garden with raspberries, strawberries, red currants and violets. 12% ABV.
In a softer style for Muscadet, the Pepiere shows citrus, mineral, and a touch of floral notes. Supremely fresh, vibrant, and delicious!
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A scintillating experience, the invigorating '04 Dom de la Perriere Sancerre exhibits superb tension on the palate; excellent green citrus flavors abound; a superb Loire white.
88 Wilfred Wong. A brillant Sauvignon with clear green glints. The nose is elegant with harmonious expression of white flowers, elderflower, acacia and a trace of minerality. After a silky attack, the mid-palate shows savory freshness with notes of white peach and lychee fruit.