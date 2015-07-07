Prairie
Organic Gin
750 ml
An herbal blend made with time and care. With a delicate finish, this is an organic gin that’s light and refreshing. 40% ABV
Handcrafted with a naturally smooth taste, so you can take the time to enjoy drinking it. 40% ABV
Prairie Cucumber Flavored Vodka - Certified Organic
Pilsner malt, wheat malt, flaked wheat, and cane sugar, a healthy dose of saaz hops adds a spicy element, with a mix of ale yeast, wine yeast, and brettanomyce. Notes of black pepper and pineapple.
Aged on espresso beans, chocolate, vanilla, and ancho peppers. The right amount of heat compliments coffee and chocolate flavors.
This Imperial Stout is brewed with vanilla and toasted coconut, making this beer sweet and smooth.
Imperial stout aged with pecans and vanilla.
Brewed with our caramel sauce; made in house by our brewers with nothing but black gloves and a propane tank. A complex mix of hops and malt with a healthy dose of the signature coffee and spices.
Ape Snake is a dark, dry hopped farmhouse ale. We've taken our dark farmhouse base and dry hopped it with Falconer's Flight and Centennial hops. 7.9% ABV.
Provence, France- Crafted in the traditional Provencal style with a pale salmon color, delicate flavors of strawberry, rose petals, and herbs, with bright, refreshing acidity.