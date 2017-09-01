Hitching Post Pinot Noir Highliner
Pinot Noir
750 ml
A beautiful Pinot Noir from Santa Barbara; ripe cherry and dark berry flavors with a rich texture on the palate; elegant and well polished in the finish.
Flavors of dark cherry and ripe plum with hints of vanilla and cocoa. Complete with a long finish. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas of cherry, strawberry, and spiced oak. Flavors of dark cherry and chocolate. 13% ABV
California. Aromas of lime and citrus with layers of nectar peach, and melon. Clean flavors with a crisp finish. 13% ABV
Ripe tropical fruit aromas with a hint of citrus; melon and white peach flavors on the palate and delivers a nice fresh finish.
California. Dark cherry flavors with floral and savory herb notes with a touch of tobacco in the background. 13.5% ABV
Fresh and exciting style Pinot Noir; bright youthful cherry aromas with just a hint of clove spice; medium bodied, ripe berry flavors that linger throughout the glass; great to serve with ahi.
The nose is bright with aromas of fresh strawberries and juicy white peaches. On the palate, the wine is dry and bursts with citrus, stone fruits and ripe strawberries, finishing with a crisp, mouth watering citrus flavor.
California. Aromatic blue fruits and spices delight the nose. Juicy with prominent plum and blackberry flavors. 13.5% ABV
Aromas of black cherries, fresh plums, violet, and dark chocolate. Palate of fresh bing cherries, baked plums, and mocha.