Norton Barrel Select
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
One of the best kept secrets for Argentina; vibrant ruby color; concentrated aromas, layers of mint, cocoa and black cherry; full bodied with a generous amount of fruit in the finish.
One of the best kept secrets for Argentina; vibrant ruby color; concentrated aromas, layers of mint, cocoa and black cherry; full bodied with a generous amount of fruit in the finish.
DOUBLE GOLD SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION 2012. Porton is a grape based ultra-premium white spirit that is distilled to 86 proof and handcrafted to ensure a smooth and complex flavors.
Argentina. Complex aromas of red fruits and mint, with chocolate notes. Round, ripe tannins and a long, spicy finish.14.5% ABV