Ponzi Tavolo Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. #78 TOP 100 WINES. Fresh with cherry and raspberry notes at the core, showing cinnamon and hibiscus notes.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. #78 TOP 100 WINES. Fresh with cherry and raspberry notes at the core, showing cinnamon and hibiscus notes.
The Ponzi Pinot Noir is one of Oregon's most classic reds. Rich, yet stylish, with ripe strawberries and dried earth flavors.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. EDITORS' CHOICE. The '11 Ponzi Pinot Gris expresses floral notes of lemon and apricot; retains bright fruit flavors on the palate; crisp and long on the finish