Ponzi
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Oregon. Extremely perfumed nose of spice and fruit, the mouth full and fruit-driven leading to a long finish with soft tannins. 13.2% ABV.
Oregon. Extremely perfumed nose of spice and fruit, the mouth full and fruit-driven leading to a long finish with soft tannins. 13.2% ABV.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. #78 TOP 100 WINES. Fresh with cherry and raspberry notes at the core, showing cinnamon and hibiscus notes.
The Ponzi Pinot Noir is one of Oregon's most classic reds. Rich, yet stylish, with ripe strawberries and dried earth flavors.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. EDITORS' CHOICE. The '11 Ponzi Pinot Gris expresses floral notes of lemon and apricot; retains bright fruit flavors on the palate; crisp and long on the finish
Intense ruby red in color with a fruity, spicy bouquet and ripe cherry and berries on the palate
94+ PTS Wine Advocate. Terrific overall balance with sweet flowers, spices and licorice wrap around the captivating finish.