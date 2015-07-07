Pommery Brut Royal
Brut Champagne
750 ml
Made in a lighter style, very refined, elegant, bone dry, highly expressive and pure. Made from mostly Chardonnay.
Bright and bubbly, the Pommery Pops Rose Champagne is a perfect charmer of a wine; excellent red fruit flavors and lots of life on the palate; make this one the life of your party!
Drink out of a straw Champagne that finishes smooth and soft. You can't beat a pocket-sized bottle of champagne, it's genius!
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '90 Pommery Cuvee Louise is nicely mature, with mellow aromas and flavors of baked apples, herbs and toasted almonds; full-bodied round texture and very long finish.
France. Festive salmon pink. Fruity and fleshy, elegantly robust with a perfect balance of freshness. 12.5% ABV