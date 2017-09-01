Poliziano
Rosso di Montepulciano
750 ml
Poliziano Rosso di Montepulciano offers excellent ripe fruit flavors and fine palate textures; flavors stay long into the finish.
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '00 Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano is warm and ripe in aroma with berries, vanilla, and cinnamon front and center, its flavors are long and focused.
An expressive wine, the '03 Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano is a wine of excellent fruit depth and minerality; an excellent choice with osso bucco.