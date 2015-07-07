Jacopo Poli Grappa Museum Mirtillo
Armagnac Brandy
750 ml
A liqueur that has the aroma of red fruit, blueberry, and lilly of the valley. It has an amazingly sweet, round, and pleasant taste that is enjoyable at any time.
A liqueur made with grappa and acacia honey, with essential oils of mug pine, juniper, mint, and sweet scented Verbena, which offers delightful balsalmic sensations.
Taste Italy's finest grappa, "Amarosa of Merlot", from this master distiller! Perfect as an after dinner drink, hints of fresh flavors of cherry and cassis are present in the nose.
FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009 Over 100 years of family quality in every bottle. Made by distilling the juice from Cabernet and Merlot grapes. Serve at room temperature.
Aged 9 years before released; vibrant yellow color; buttery rich finish and full bodied.
The nose is mineral and elegant with complex aromas of white flowers and subtle brioche overtones; excellent freshness.
Intense pink peppercorn color, aromas of red fruits and summer berries; creamy ripeness on the palate with hints of vanilla.
Pear pastry, toasted almond, smoke and honey balanced by fresh notes of lemon peel, quince and grated ginger.
France. Aromas of fruit and white flowers, with nuances of toasted bread. Tingling acidity enhances the lingering finish.12% ABV
France. Bright pink with aromas of red fruits. Refreshing and lasting flavors, fresh minerality and fine bubbles.10.5% ABV
94 PTS Wine Advocate-Purity and complexity; small berry, forest floor, pressed violets, sweet spice, licorice and cola; pure and intense, delicate and light as its it is meaningful and long-lasting.
95 PTS James Suckling, 2011. Aromas of ginger, plum and lemongrass. Full body and silky tannins with a long finish.
The world's first and only low calorie Electrolyte Enhanced Vodka. Ultra smooth and all natural!
A blend of multi-distilled wheat vodka, pure spring water, natural flavors and electrolytes resulting in a creamcicle flavor.
The delightful aroma of coffee with vanilla and a hint of cocoa.
A strong and zesty flavor paired with a mellow verbena taste. The world's first and only low calorie Electrolyte Enhanced Vodka.
