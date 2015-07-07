Brancaia
Il Blue
750 ml
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Blackberries, currants and berries with hints of minerals. Full-bodied and chewy, with lots of character.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Blackberries, currants and berries with hints of minerals. Full-bodied and chewy, with lots of character.
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR, #29 SPECTATOR TOP 100, aromas of berries. Full-bodied palate with super silky tannins and a long finish.
93 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '11 Brancaia Tre offers up ripe aromas of strawberry and berries; full bodied, ultra soft tannins and a silky finish; truly a delicious wine.