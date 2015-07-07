Poggio Scalette
Il Carbonaione
750 ml
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR! A Super, well crafted Tuscan; with wonderful aromas violet, berry and fresh oak. Full bodied and velvety, with plenty of red & black fruit flavors. Huge & intense finish.
Italy. Tart and tannic. Raisiny and medium bodied with the intensity and earth of typical Sangiovese. Silky and smooth with distinct acidity. Spicy, seductive and tempestuous - you won't regret this choice.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Blackberries, currants and berries with hints of minerals. Full-bodied and chewy, with lots of character.
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR, #29 SPECTATOR TOP 100, aromas of berries. Full-bodied palate with super silky tannins and a long finish.
93 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '11 Brancaia Tre offers up ripe aromas of strawberry and berries; full bodied, ultra soft tannins and a silky finish; truly a delicious wine.