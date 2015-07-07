Rocky Patel
1992 Robusto
Single
88 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. Dark, veiny and course, this rectangular cigar has notes of nutmeg and spices, with almond on the finish. Pair with Glenrothes 1998 Single Malt or Petite Syrah wine.
This cigar burns and draws evenly with wood, caramel and cocoa flavors. The finish is long with a hint of pepper. Pair with Macallan Fine Oak 15 yr old Scotch or Cabernet Sauvignon wine.
91 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A medium to full bodied cigar. It fills the palate with a bold spicy flavor experience without any harshness on the finish. Pair with Amrut Peated Single Malt Whisky or Malbec
Hand crafted ginger beer that combines natural flavor with pure cane sugar to create a spicy and sweet taste.
91 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A semi-pressed cigar with a lush draw. Sweet and smoky balance of toast and nuts complemented by sugared Cuban coffee and dried fruit. Pair with Ardbeg 10 yr old Single Malt